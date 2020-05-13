Ariana Grande Defends Herself Against ‘Diva’ Label: ‘I’m Tired Of Seeing Women Silenced By It’

When a male recording artist takes control in the studio to micromanage a song’s production to ensure his artistic vision is fulfilled, he may be described as an artistic genius. Yet when a woman does the same thing, she’ll typically be described as a “diva.”

In a new interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Ariana Grande addressed that double standard.

“I stopped doing interviews for a really long time because I felt like whenever I would get into a position where somebody would try to say something for clickbait or twist my words or blah, blah, blah, I would defend myself. And then, people would be like, ‘Oh, she’s a diva.’ And I was like, ‘This doesn’t make any sense,'” Grande told Lowe.

“If I have an opinion artistically or if I am directing something, or if I have something to say regarding a choice that’s being made with my career or something, blah, blah, blah, it always was in the past kind of manipulated and turned into this negative thing, whereas I don’t see that with men,” she added.

“It’s like when men express their opinions or defend themselves or are directing something and making notes on something, they’re ‘brilliant’ and they’re ‘geniuses’… and yet, it’s just so not the same thing with women, which I hope we can work on fixing,” she continued.

“And of course that’s not always the case,” Grande clarified. “It’s not always that way. But it does make it kind of,” Grande said. “It makes you want to quiet down a little bit. But I’m trying to also say ‘f**k that.’ You know what I mean? I’m tired of seeing women silenced by it.”

Ultimately, Grande said she refuses to allow herself to be shut down, admitting that while “it’s not an all the time thing” it “is definitely still prominent. But, I’m trying to just say, ‘F**k it,’ and let go of that trauma. Because I do have a lot to say, and I do enjoy talking to people. And I do want to do interviews and share with people, and not be afraid to be myself.”