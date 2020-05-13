Rainn Wilson Reminisces With Former ‘Office’ Co-Star Ellie Kemper In Virtual Reunion

Rainn Wilson hosted a mini “Office” reunion in the latest edition of his “Hey There, Human” Instagram Live series for SoulPancake when he welcomed former co-star Ellie Kemper for a virtual visit.

During their conversation, Wilson revealed how he used to mercilessly bust Kemper when she joined the cast of the hit sitcom in the fifth season.

“I ribbed you from the moment you showed up on set,” Wilson admitted. “I said, ‘You’ll never fit in with this cast, you’ll never be included. You’ll always feel a little bit left out because you joined late.’ And I would remind you of that almost every day… All the people I’m closest to know that if I’m giving someone s**t it’s because I love them and there’s great affection there.”

RELATED: Jenna Fischer Reveals She Turns To Rainn Wilson In Her ‘Darkest Times’

Wilson also revealed why his character, Dwight Schrute, was the reason that Kemper’s family wound up watching “The Office”. “That’s how you guys got six more viewers,” she joked.

New episodes of “Hey There, Human” stream live at 9 a.m. ET/noon PT every weekday on the @SoulPancake Instagram channel.

Other highlights include