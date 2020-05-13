Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Toddler Daughter Hilariously Fails The Viral Snack Challenge

The viral snack challenge has been sweeping social media, and the latest to make an attempt is Kaavia James Union Wade, 1-year daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

The challenge is simple: a parent secretly sets up a phone to film as they set out a bowl of their kid’s favourite snacks, and then steps away for a moment while instructing the youngster to not eat any until they get back.

In a video shared on Wednesday, the “L.A.’s Finest” star, wearing a white terrycloth bathrobe, carries her daughter into a room and sets a bowl of snacks on table before settling her in a chair.

RELATED: Gabrielle Union Jokes 12-Year-Old Zaya ‘Does Not Trust’ Her Or Dwyane Wade With Homeschooling

“Ready for a snack? Okay, you can have some bitsys, but you gotta wait, okay?” Union tells her daughter before exiting the room.

The second after Union leaves, Kaavia hops off the chair, runs to the bowl and grabs a snack, hungrily stuffing it in her mouth — fail!