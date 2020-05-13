Tim McGraw Shares Pride Over His Daughter Providing Meals For Frontline Workers

Tim McGraw paid a virtual visit to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, and shared his pride over his 21-year-old daughter, Maggie.

As the country star told DeGeneres, Maggie has been volunteering with the Nashville nonprofit Feed the Front Line, which provides meals to frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Maggie’s doing some work for a non-profit called Feed the Front Line,” he explained. “It’s a national nonprofit and she’s organizing the one here in Nashville. She’s doing a great job.”

RELATED: Tim McGraw Debuts Timely New Song ‘I Called Mama’

Part of the group’s mission is to buy food from restaurants that is then donated to feed doctors, nurses and other frontline workers.

“It’s a really great project,” he said. “I’m really proud of her. She’s doing great stuff.”

Along with gushing about his daughter, McGraw also performed his new song “I Called Mama”.

The entire appearance can be viewed in the video above.