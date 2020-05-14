Eva Green: ‘High Heels Feel Really Anti-Feminist To Me… We’re Like Birds On Stilts’

Eva Green speaks about aging, high heels, and more in a new interview with Town & Country magazine.

The French actress, who turns 40 in July, is the daughter of actress Marlène Jobert.

She tells the mag of dressing up Hollywood-style: “My mother would tell you – I should know how to do my hair, to make an effort.

“I ought to wear more colours, to be more of a woman, but I like comfort too much.

“High heels just feel really anti-feminist to me, we’re like birds on stilts.”

The “Casino Royale” and “Dumbo” star talks about getting older in the industry.

“Lots of women say, ‘I found myself, I feel much better than when I was 20.’ But I still want to be desired – not one woman wants to age,” she shares.

“I’ve heard already that I’m too old for some roles, so I don’t want to be a liar, going, ‘Oh, it’s so great.’ Those people who say, ‘I like my wrinkles, it’s my inner beauty’ – no!”

Green says when asked if she’d consider surgery, “Oh, no. I saw a woman yesterday who had so much done, she looked like an alien. I think it’s an addiction.

“Maybe a tiny thing? But if the surgeon has had work done and looks weird, don’t do it!”