Eva Green: ‘High Heels Feel Really Anti-Feminist To Me… We’re Like Birds On Stilts’

Eva Green speaks about aging, high heels, and more in a new interview with Town & Country magazine.
The French actress, who turns 40 in July, is the daughter of actress Marlène Jobert.
She tells the mag of dressing up Hollywood-style: “My mother would tell you – I should know how to do my hair, to make an effort.
“I ought to wear more colours, to be more of a woman, but I like comfort too much.
“High heels just feel really anti-feminist to me, we’re like birds on stilts.”
View this post on Instagram
LOOKING FORWARD… The summer issue of Town & Country hits newsstands today, celebrating dashing fashion, romantic beauty and ethereal British landscapes to explore. Marvel at whimsical floral couture in our midsummer’s dream of a fashion story, read our exclusive interview with the actress and former Bond girl @evagreenweb, join @vanessagbranson on isolation in West Sussex and much more… Available soon to order, with free delivery, at magsdirect.co.uk/towncountry. — Photograph by @richardphibbs and styled by @jaynepickering_style. Model @annie_tice at @premiermodels. Dress @chanelofficial Haute Couture. Hair @bjornkrischker at @afrankagency. Make-up @emmamakeupmiles at @carenagency. Manicure @amistreets. Styling assistants @hollygorst and @edenlilyh. On-set production @brookemace11. With thanks to @fresh_locations, @lydiasmag, @jogoodby, @avrilmair, @amygalvin and the whole T&C team.
RELATED: Eva Green Hates Planning: ‘I Might Be Dead Tomorrow’
The “Casino Royale” and “Dumbo” star talks about getting older in the industry.
“Lots of women say, ‘I found myself, I feel much better than when I was 20.’ But I still want to be desired – not one woman wants to age,” she shares.
“I’ve heard already that I’m too old for some roles, so I don’t want to be a liar, going, ‘Oh, it’s so great.’ Those people who say, ‘I like my wrinkles, it’s my inner beauty’ – no!”
RELATED: Pink Pens A Letter To Herself On Aging And Not Getting Cosmetic Surgery
Green says when asked if she’d consider surgery, “Oh, no. I saw a woman yesterday who had so much done, she looked like an alien. I think it’s an addiction.
“Maybe a tiny thing? But if the surgeon has had work done and looks weird, don’t do it!”