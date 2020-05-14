Denise Richards Is Going For The ‘Updated’ Ragamuffin Look

Denise Richards is happy to look like a ragamuffin.

Appearing on “Watch What Happens Live”, the “Real Housewives” star was asked about the moment on Wednesday’s episode in which her co-star Kyle Richards said she looked like “a f***ing ragamuffin.”

“Oh yes, this is my ‘ragamuffin’ look,” Richards laughed. “Well, this is a ragamuffin updated a little bit.

“I didn’t know she had called me a ‘ragamuffin’ until I saw the episode. I actually thought it was funny”

Also on the show, Cohen asked Richards about her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, and the “Tammy and the T-Rex” actress admitted she loves all of his movies.

“‘Scary Movie 5’, even?” Cohen asked

“Yeah, that’s actually where we conceived our daughter,” Denise revealed.