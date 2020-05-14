Netflix Drops Chilling New Trailer For ‘Snowpiercer’

Netflix just dropped a new trailer for the upcoming Bong Joon-ho-produced sci-fi series “Snowpiercer”.

The show, which is based on Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette’s graphic novels, is “set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland” and “centres on the remaining people, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually moving train that circles the globe.”

RELATED: Aleks Paunovic Talks The Timeliness Of ‘Snowpiercer’ Amidst The Coronavirus Pandemic

A synopsis continues, “The Earth’s remaining inhabitants are confined to [the] single train as revolution brews among the class-divided cars.”

Main character Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) says in the teaser, “Seven years ago, the world ended. Now the train is all that’s left.

“First, the weather changed. In the final days of the freeze, the rich retreated to an ark. This is Snowpiercer. This how we survive. There are those who have, and those who suffer.”

RELATED: Jennifer Connelly And Daveed Diggs’ ‘Snowpiercer’ Trailer Is Now Here

The series, which stars Jennifer Connelly, Mickey Sumner, and Lena Hall, follows a 2013 movie of the same name from “Parasite” director Joon-Ho.

“Snowpiercer” drops May 17 on Netflix in Canada.