Tom Hanks Gets Pulled Into The Middle Of Son Chet’s Feud With Tekashi 6ix9ine

By Corey Atad.

Tom Hanks. Photo: Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images
Tom Hanks. Photo: Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images

Tom Hanks may be wondering why he’s now in the middle of a big-time rap beef.

The actor’s son Chet, who is a rapper, joined a chorus of rappers calling out Tekashi 6ix9nine, who was released from jail last month.

RELATED: Tom Hanks Surprises Students With Inspiring Video Message During Graduation: ‘You Are The Chosen Ones’

Tekashi had previously pled guilty to racketeering and firearms charges but received a reduced sentence after he testified against former gang members.

In a series of Instagram Story posts, Chet took aim at Tekashi: “Don’t be fooled by social media. That dude is SCARED S**TLESS but has no choice but to laugh and make light of it cuz he knows he’s a marked man for the rest of his life either way.”

He continued, “He literally told you on the stand that ‘the gangster image was just a persona to boost my career’ only to get out talking about upping 100 shots at the chicken spot? And y’all still going for it.”

RELATED: Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Are Donating Their Blood And Plasma For Coronavirus Research

“I’d rather be broke and be able to go where I like/do as I please than have 100 billion and have to live in hiding with 24/7 security team… think about that for all you idiots calling 69 a ‘goat’ and ‘legendary’. People see a bunch of jewelry and diamond teeth and numbers on Instagram and actually believe dude is really happy as f**k living the life… All I see is FEAR [sic].”

Tekashi took an ironic shot at his father, who was one of the first celebrities diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Wishing his dad a speedy recovery,” he wrote.

Tom and his wife Rita Wilson have both since recovered, and have even donated blood and plasma to help vaccine development for the coronavirus.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP