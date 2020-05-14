Hugh Dancy Reacts To Wife Claire Danes’ One-Night Stand Story: ‘I’m Really Glad She Chose An Inadequate Lover’

Hugh Dancy was asked about his wife Claire Danes’ recent one-night stand comments during a recent interview with SiriusXM’s Michelle Collins.

Danes recently spoke to Dax Shepard for his “Armchair Expert” podcast and told him a brief fling with an unnamed man made her realize her true feelings for now-husband Dancy.

Collins asked, “Do you have a response to your wife, who I’m sure is in the next room, about having to sleep with someone else to realize that you, lovely Hugh Dancy, is the one she wants to spend the rest of her life with?”

RELATED: Claire Danes Will Miss Playing Carrie Mathison On ‘Homeland’, ‘It Was Just So Nice To Play The Smartest Person In The Room’

Dancy replied: “I can only say, I’m really glad that my wife chose to have a one-night stand with an inadequate lover.

“We were not in a relationship when that happened. She was single. I was single. We were both clearly thinking about it.”

RELATED: Claire Danes & Mandy Patinkin Sum Up The ‘Homeland’ Series Finale In One Word

The actor also mentioned how Danes could have been questioning whether she wanted to jump back in a relationship.

The actress previously told Shepard the one-night stand in question meant her “palate was cleansed” and she realized of Dancy: “Oh s**t! I think I’m going to marry this person,” the Daily Mail reported.

The pair met on the set of the 2007 movie “Evening” before marrying in 2009.

They now share two sons together, Cyrus, 7, and Rowan, 1.