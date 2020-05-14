David Cross, Bod Odenkirk And More Comedians Parody Celeb ‘Imagine’ Video With Weird Al’s ‘Eat It’

This is the inspirational celebrity content we need right now.

Comedian David Cross shared a new montage — much like Gal Gadot’s infamous star-studded “Imagine” video — only this time with a hilarious twist.

The “Arrested Development” star gathered together comedians and others to remotely sing their take on the Weird Al classic “Eat It”.

Featured in the song were Bob Odenkirk, Bryan Cranston, Sarah Silverman, Al Franken, Jack Black, Rachel Bloom, Rhea Seehorn, and more.

In a special surprise, Weird Al himself showed up at the end to bring the song to a close.

The video was done as part of the “The Mr. Show ‘Kidz With Beardz’ Presents: Come Join Our Zoomtacular Annual Business Call!” charity special to raise money for the coronavirus fight.