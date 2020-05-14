Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Threaten Suit Against Woman For ‘Defamatory’ Paternity Claim

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are taking legal action against a woman who claims the NBA player is the father of her child.

According to E! News, the couple sent a cease-and-desist letter to the woman this week, asking her to “immediately stop defaming them with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications.”

The claim was originally reported by tabloid site Gossip of the City, which published copies of alleged paperwork from a DNA testing service suggesting that Thompson had taken a paternity test in January.

The letter confirms the paternity test, saying that it came back negative, and that Thompson has agreed to a second test with an AABB-accredited lab.

“After it was indisputably established by a paternity test performed by one of the most reputable labs that Mr. Thompson is not your child’s father, we thought that would be the end of this,” the letter reads. “Instead, you have continued to spread outrageous lies about my clients, including ridiculous fictional conspiracy theories that you conjured up claiming that my clients supposedly somehow falsified the paternity test results since members of the Kardashian family had previously used the same trustworthy lab.

“It is obvious that the reason you are spreading these lies about my clients is because you want your 15 minutes of fame. My clients will not tolerate your despicable conduct.”

The letter demands that the woman take down “damaging posts” about Thompson.

“This is an extremely serious matter. If you disregard this letter’s demands, you do so at your peril since you will soon find yourself in court facing multi-million-dollar claims while attempting to defend your indefensible misconduct,” the letter states.

Thompson has two children. One with ex Jordan Craig, and another child with Kardashian.