Katy Perry Has A Coughing Fit After Sampling A Spicy Dish On MasterChef Australia

Katy Perry made an appearance on MasterChef Australia Thursday after singing the theme tune for 12 years.

Perry, whose song “Hot N Cold” is the soundtrack to the show, insisted she was ready to eat as she surprised the contestants.

“Me and my unborn child are ready to eat!” the singer announced.

Poh, Reynold, Reece, Sarah Tiong, and Simon were cooking for immunity during the latest episode but Poh hurt her chances by serving Perry a Rendang meal that was a bit too spicy.

Perry joked, “Poh’s trying to kill me, literally,” while having a coughing fit.

A concerned Poh questioned whether she’d put in too much spice, as the show’s co-judge Melissa Leong could be heard asking producers for a glass of water.

Perry filmed the “MasterChef Australia: Back To Win” segment in Melbourne back in March.

See some of the Twitter reaction to her appearance below.

Perry also sparked an online frenzy after calling Reece “the tits.”

When @katyperry calls one of the Masterchef contestants “the tits” – I think that was the best bit of tv I’ve seen in a while 👏 — 𝓛𝓸𝓿𝓮, Bella 💕 (@BellaJones13_) May 14, 2020