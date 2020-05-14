David Spade Says New R-Rated Movie ‘The Wrong Missy’ Is ‘Bananas’

David Spade says quarantine is the perfect time for his bonkers new film “The Wrong Missy”.

Spade and Kathryn Hahn called in to “The Tonight Show: At-Home Edition” on Wednesday. Spade dished on the Adam Sandler-produced Netflix movie, which premiered the same day.

RELATED: David Spade Enters A Dating Disaster In ‘The Wrong Missy’

“It’s R-rated, it’s bananas, and it’s a good time that the film is coming out,” Spade explained.

Spade and Fallon also hopped on a random star-studded Zoom video chat with Sandler, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, and others. Spade later played a game of “Wheel of Opinions” where he was tasked with offering humorous opinions to various topics.

RELATED: David Spade Talks Playing Joe Exotic In A Potential ‘Tiger King’ Movie

“About gyms, they could have closed five years ago, I wouldn’t even know. I don’t mind not seeing old men drying their crotch with a blow dryer,” Spade said.

“The Wrong Missy” stars Spade, alongside Lauren Lapkus, Molly Sims, Rob Schneider, Bobby Lee, and WWE superstar Roman Reigns. It premiered on May 13.