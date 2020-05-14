Anderson Cooper Talks Donald Trump’s ‘War On The Truth’

Anderson Cooper is fighting the good fight alongside his fellow journalists.

On Thursday, the CNN anchor is on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and shares what it’s like to be in the news business during the Donald Trump administration.

“There’s really an assault, a war on the truth going on, and we’re in a time now with the pandemic where the truth matters more than ever,” he says. “It’s literally life or death.

“You have an administration that is—and I’m not saying this from a political vantage point—but they certainly give out tremendous misinformation, and misdirection, and shade the truth and lie about things, and that’s a real difficulty as a reporter.”

DeGeneres also asks about Cooper’s viral interview with the mayor of Las Vegas, who was pushing for opening up the city and its casinos.

“She was remarkably ill-informed,” he says, “and seemed to be proud of that, and resistant to — or not believing — that part of her role as mayor, if she’s calling for that, would be to at least have some ideas about how that could be done safely.”