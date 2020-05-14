Sylvester Stallone Sends Nick Cordero Words Of Encouragement: ‘You Have That Eye Of The Tiger’

Sylvester Stallone is in Nick Cordero’s corner for 12 rounds against COVID-19.

Cordero recently woke up from a medically induced coma, weeks into his battle with the novel coronavirus. The Broadway star’s wife Amanda Kloots said Cordero is “really, really weak” but “everything is looking good finally.”

Stallone heard about Cordero’s tough fight and reached out with some words of encouragement.

“Obviously we’ve never met, but I only hear great things about your work and that you’re just a born star,” Stallone said in a video posted by Kloots. “Also heard about your tragic situation, and that’s something that I can’t even fathom”

“You have an incredibly lovely wife and beautiful child,” Stallone continued. “And I know to have gotten this far as you have gotten, you got what it takes. You have that eye of the tiger, you have that talent, you have that will.

The “Rocky” star concluded: “You have been dealt a horrible hand, a tough one, and it takes a strong strong man and a strong family to override that situation… Keep punching, you’re the man.”