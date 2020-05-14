Goldie Hawn, 74, Dances Up A Storm To Dua Lipa In Trampoline Workout Video

Goldie Hawn may be 74 but she’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Hawn shared a clip on Instagram Wednesday of herself dancing on the trampoline in her gym to Dua Lipa‘s “Let’s Get Physical”.

Hawn’s latest post comes after she urged her followers to “never stop dancing” back in April while celebrating International Dance Day.

The actress posted a compilation video of some of her best dance routines in films throughout the years.

Hawn was seen busting a move in films such as “Housesitter”, “Overboard”, “First Wives Club” and “Everyone Says I Love You”.