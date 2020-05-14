Gaten Matarazzo Is Facing A Very Relatable Problem In Quarantine

A life without toilet paper may be the strangest thing Gaten Matarazzo has experienced in his young life.

Matarazzo made a cameo on Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Late Show”. The skit involved host James Corden spinning a wheel of celebrity faces and “checking in” with those stars. The segment concluded with the “Stranger Things” star in a compromising position.

Matarazzo, 17, can be seen sitting on the toilet with his pants down. Then comes the moment of true quarantine horror. The young man is out of toilet paper. The video ends with Matarazzo calling for his dad.

Corden also checked in on Naomi Campbell, Seth Green, and Olivia Munn, among others.