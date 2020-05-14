Adam Sandler Called Jim Carrey From The Theatre While Watching ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’

Adam Sandler doesn’t respect rules about phone use at the theatre.

Appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the “Uncut Gems” star was asked which was the last movie he saw in theatres before quarantine started.

It turned out the answer was “Sonic the Hedgehog”, and he had a blast.

“I saw Jim Carrey’s movie, the ‘Sonic’. I noticed that people were spread out, there were only a few of us in the theatres and I was laughing very loud,” he recalled. “The people behind us were laughing, too. So I think our last big night out: ‘Sonic’.”

He then revealed, “I called [Jim] Carrey from the theatre. I was telling him how funny he was while it was going on. I didn’t know it was going to be the last movie I ever saw at a movie theatre.”