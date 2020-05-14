Julianne Hough Fires Back At Anyone Commenting On That Holistic Treatment Video: ‘Trust Me, I Got All The Comments’

Julianne Hough doesn’t have time for anyone criticizing her personal energy practice.

Hough went viral back in January after a video was shared of her energy-healing sessions that took place at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

She tells Women’s Health in a new interview, “Trust me, I got all the comments. Everything that’s energy moves in a wave,” she adds of her reaction to the treatment, as seen above.

Credit: Women’s Health

Hough, however, does not fear exploring alternative practices: “I’m a deep-ass person. There is no right or wrong in my viewpoint.

“It is based on what works well for you… If those modalities feel strange to people, it may not be for them—or it may not be for them yet—and I’m okay with that. I believe in helping people trust what’s already within them.”

Hough adds of her husband Brooks Laich, who was off-camera watching the actress perform her KINRGY workout in a livestream earlier this March, “He said, ‘Wow, I got emotional just watching.’ Brooks was feeling my energy; he was feeling the collective energy of all the people watching.”

Credit: Women’s Health

The star also discusses being outspoken about a transformation she went through a few years ago in which she “started unplugging from the societal beliefs and cultural beliefs and religious beliefs that I grew up in,” including a more fluid understanding of her own sexuality.

“I believe in soul love, whatever that looks like. I kind of don’t believe in labels,” Hough, who has been married to Laich since July 2017, says. “It doesn’t mean that I won’t have a baby, etc. It just means that I’ve unplugged from what I feel like I should be doing versus what I actually want to be doing.”