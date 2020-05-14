Guns N’ Roses Take Aim At Trump With ‘Live N’ Let Die With COVID 45′ Shirts

Guns N’ Roses aren’t backing down when it comes to U.S. President Donald Trump.
On Wednesday, the band debuted some new merch on Twitter, including a T-shirt that reads “Live N’ Let Die with COVID 45”, referencing their 1991 hit — “Live N’ Let Die”.
RELATED: Guns N’ Roses Debut Children’s Book ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’
The shirt is the band’s response to Trump’s refusal to wear personal protective masks throughout the pandemic, even while touring a Honeywell factory last week that was manufacturing N-95 safety equipment. During the visit, workers began playing Guns N’ Roses’ “Live N’ Let Die” over the factory’s loudspeakers to drown out the president’s speech. This caught the band’s attention who announced on social media that the T-shirt would be sold on their website.
RELATED: Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose Slams COVIDiots Defying California’s Beach Ban During Pandemic
While some fans have praised the band for speaking out against Trump, others have called the shirt tasteless.
This is not the first time Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose has taken aim at the Trump presidency and administration. Earlier this month, Rose tweeted about Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying, “Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an a**hole.”