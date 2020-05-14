Guns N’ Roses Take Aim At Trump With ‘Live N’ Let Die With COVID 45′ Shirts

Guns N’ Roses aren’t backing down when it comes to U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, the band debuted some new merch on Twitter, including a T-shirt that reads “Live N’ Let Die with COVID 45”, referencing their 1991 hit — “Live N’ Let Die”.

RELATED: Guns N’ Roses Debut Children’s Book ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’

The shirt is the band’s response to Trump’s refusal to wear personal protective masks throughout the pandemic, even while touring a Honeywell factory last week that was manufacturing N-95 safety equipment. During the visit, workers began playing Guns N’ Roses’ “Live N’ Let Die” over the factory’s loudspeakers to drown out the president’s speech. This caught the band’s attention who announced on social media that the T-shirt would be sold on their website.

RELATED: Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose Slams COVIDiots Defying California’s Beach Ban During Pandemic

While some fans have praised the band for speaking out against Trump, others have called the shirt tasteless.

I don't know if it's possible for me to be a bigger fan… — eammon (@eammon) May 13, 2020

KISS did an official Stay at Home shirt and face masks where 100% of the profits go to fund music crews that are out of work. This is truly tasteless — Grateful Dead Head 🌹⚡💀 (@mackarillo) May 13, 2020

Not even sorta clever — Brad Ahart (@AZBAhart) May 13, 2020

Just ordered 😊 — Alan D’Hood (@AlanEuroHood) May 14, 2020

This is not the first time Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose has taken aim at the Trump presidency and administration. Earlier this month, Rose tweeted about Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying, “Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an a**hole.”