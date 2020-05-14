Kelly Clarkson Covers Annie Lennox’s ‘Little Bird’ At Home

Kelly Clarkson is putting her wings to the test.

On the latest episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host kicked things off with a brand new cover, this time taking on an Annie Lennox classic.

Clarkson performed the song “Little Bird’ from home, with help from her backing band, who also appeared in the video montage.

The performance was just the latest in a string of Kellyoke covers the host has managed to put together from home, including takes on songs by Madonna and Rosemary Clooney.