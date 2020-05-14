Woody Allen Tops Non-Competitive Global Box Office With ‘A Rainy Day In New York’

Woody Allen had a clearer path to the box office throne amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allen’s “A Rainy Day in New York” was among the few movies out in theatres around the world. It grossed approximately $485,000 over Mother’s Day weekend in South Korea, according to Box Office Mojo. Despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, there are some theatres open in South Korea, Norway, Australia, and the U.S.

The film was shot in 2017 and was originally slated for a 2018 release in North America. It was indefinitely pushed back by its distribution company Amazon after sexual assault allegations were levied against the director.

“A Rainy Day in New York” has yet to be released in the U.S. but has grossed more than $20 million worldwide. The film stars Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez, Elle Fanning, and Jude Law.