Kanye West’s Bodyguard Details Day 1 Altercation With The Rapper: Yeezy Has ‘Some Ridiculous Rules’

Celebrity bodyguard Steve Stanulis has spent more time with Kanye West than he cares to.

Stanulis appeared as a guest on the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn. He dished on what it was like to work with the “ridiculous” West, as well as entertainers like Woody Harrelson and Alanis Morissette.

“The first day I met him,” Stanulis recalled. “It was fashion week. I was supposed to meet him at the studio. When he gets there, we get into the elevator and he’s says ‘aren’t you going to push what floor we are going to?’ I was like ‘I have no idea what floor, it’s my first day.’ So he starts ranting ‘So you mean you didn’t call ahead to find out where I’m supposed to be going?” I said ‘no.’”

“So he’s ranting and raving. So I said ‘look, bro, we can do this one of three ways. One, you could tell me what button to press, and now I’ll know. Two, you could press the button, and I’ll see which one you press so I’ll know. Or three, you can sit in here all day and tell me how important your time is and we are not going to go anywhere.’ Again, that was our first interaction,” the bodyguard reminded the hosts. “He went for the first option.”

Stanulis also detailed “some ridiculous rules” that Yeezy enforced, calling him “one of my least favourite people to work with over the course of time.” He admitted West is the hardest worker he has seen, but conversely described him as the neediest, moodiest and worst tipper.

“He wanted you to stay 10 paces behind him on a city street,” he explained. “So obviously if someone is going to come up and do something, by the time I try to run up and prevent it, it would have already happened.”

He also shared his theory on how the paparazzi is always one step ahead of the “Power” rapper and his wife, Kim Kardashian.

“First of all, there’s no way [paparazzi] doesn’t get called upfront,” Stanulis argued. “There’s no way every time they are leaving, all these people know about it. There’s definitely somebody calling ahead. That’s just my opinion…I’m just saying it coincidental that wherever we are, they’re always there. Maybe they’re just better than I think they are.”

Stanulis’ experiences in Hollywood have not all been bad. He said Tobey Macguire was the kindest celebrity he worked with and also praised Harrelson, Morissette and Stephen Baldwin.