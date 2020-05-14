Bill Murray Wears A Giant Panda Mask For ‘Ellen’ Interview Out Of Respect For ‘President Cuomo’

Bill Murray chats with Ellen DeGeneres while wearing a giant panda mask on Thursday’s show.

Murray insists the mask is out of respect for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has urged everyone in his state to wear a mask when they go outside.

The actor shares, “When I hear ‘President Cuomo’ say [that] if I don’t wear a mask, I’m disrespecting you, I figure I should wear a mask.

“I’m not so much worried about my own health, or whether I make it out, I’ve lived a full life. But there’s been a lot of people that would really like to go a little deeper in this century, and I don’t wanna mess it up for them.”

Murray has been busy promoting the latest “Ghostbusters” film, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”, which features almost everyone from the original film’s cast.

The beloved star also discusses facing off against chef Guy Fieri in “Nacho Average Showdown” on Food Network’s Facebook page, which is raising money for the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. To kick off the fundraiser, DeGeneres’ friends at Shutterfly contribute $10,000 to the cause.

Murray’s appearance comes after he sat in a bathtub to be interviewed by Jimmy Kimmel for Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”