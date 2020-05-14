New Pic Shows Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldana Filming ‘Avatar 2’ In Special Water Tank

The official “Avatar” Twitter account has released a never-before-seen photo of stars Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, and Cliff Curtis filming “Avatar 2”.

The new image shows the actors on a break from filming an underwater motion-capture performance in a specially built water tank. The account has been releasing behind-the-scenes photos of the film.

From the set of the sequels: @ZoeSaldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis taking a break from underwater performance capture for a quick photo! Fun fact: Much of the performance capture took place in this 900,000 gallon tank, built specifically for the sequels. pic.twitter.com/NSfqoZ6jXJ — Avatar (@officialavatar) May 13, 2020

From the set of the sequels: @JimCameron directing the actors before they dive underwater for performance capture. Fun fact: That layer of white on the water's surface is comprised of floating balls that prevent lights from interfering with filming underwater. pic.twitter.com/dOBwS6qOXF — Avatar (@officialavatar) May 6, 2020

Saldana and Worthington reprise their roles from the 2009 original, while Winslet and Curtis are new members of the cast.

Director (and Canadian) James Cameron previously told Vulture about “Titanic” star Winslet’s role.

“She was really excited about doing the water work and at her peak, I think she held her breath for seven and a half minutes… during the training,” Cameron said last year. “She was regularly doing two- or three-minute scenes, underwater acting and swimming. She truly embraced the physicality of the character.”

While digital effects work has continued, live-action production on the sequel was shut down in March due to the pandemic, but it has since been announced that filming will be able to resume in New Zealand this month after new safety protocols were announced. “Avatar 2” has not announced a return-to-production date at this time.

The film is due out in December 2021, with three more sequels to follow in 2023, 2025, and 2027.