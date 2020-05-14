Sarah Paulson Reacts To Being Compared To Adele: ‘I’ll Take It’

Sarah Paulson is not mad about being compared to Adele.

On SiriusXM’s EW Live, the actress addressed comments that she and the “Someone Like You” singer look alike, adding that the comparison has been going on for a while.

“I was on Twitter and I happened to be scrolling through and saw ‘Sarah Paulson’ trending,” she said. “I’ll take it.”

Fans said that the two looked like twins after Adele’s recently posted Instagram photo, which shows her dramatic weight loss.

“What I wish they were comparing was my talent to her talent and saying that mine was as great as hers, which quite honestly, they can’t say because no one’s talent is as great as hers, which is really irritating but I’ll take looking like her. She’s a beauty.” Paulson added.

