Conan O’Brien Crashes Millennial Staffer’s Zoom Happy Hour

Conan O’Brien sure knows how to crash a party.

The comedian crashed a Zoom happy hour party organized by a member of “millennial” staff. “Conan” producer Kelly Smith was hoping to have some drinks with her hip and youthful — two things that O’Brien is not — friends over video chat.

“We found out that she has a Zoom cocktail party every now and then during the quarantine and that she’s having one any second now,” O’Brien explained on Wednesday’s at-home edition of his talk show. “So, what I want to do is Zoom bomb our producer Kelly Smith’s cocktail party.”

“It’s her and a bunch of ladies, maybe a dude or two, hanging out, talking about young people stuff,” he added. “Swiping left, swiping right, hashtags, you know, whatever they — Coolio get the stretch. I don’t know what kids talk about, but I want to find out.”

Smith was in on the joke but her friends were totally clueless. If you want a taste of the conversation O’Brien strolled in on, just read this.

“To me, Clayton is, like, the most beautiful man alive. I mean, I’m just like, ‘Why are you gay?'” one friend said as she poured a drink. Another friend added, “Wait, I was gonna replace simple syrup with that agave, so…”