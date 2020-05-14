Pearl Jam Release New Animated ‘Retrograde’ Music Video

Pearl Jam are back with a trippy new video.

On Thursday, the band released a new animated video for their song “Retrograde”, featured on their recent album Gigaton.

The video, directed by Josh Wakely, opens with a traveller driving through the rain to a strip mall.

“Visiting a psychic, the protagonist witnesses the destruction of the world in a crystal ball as the seas overtake the Eiffel Tower in Paris, London Bridge in London, and the group’s native Seattle,” the description reads.

“Fluid animation moves like an oil painting in motion as the animated musicians—Eddie Vedder, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Jeff Ament, and Matt Cameron—step out of their respect tarot cards and into a march. While the water continues to rise climate change activist and revolutionary Greta Thunberg appears behind the crystal ball as a clairvoyant.”