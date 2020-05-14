Matthew McConaughey And Cardi B Send A Message To 2020 Graduates

Matthew McConaughey and Cardi B are sending inspirational messages to the graduating class of 2020.

In a sneak peek of Facebook and Instagram’s #Graduation2020 special available on Friday, the actor and the rapper share words of wisdom for diploma recipients this year.

“Don’t let no coronavirus, no nothing take this special moment away from you,” Cardi said. “It’s more than a diploma, it’s more than graduation. It’s knowledge, it’s knowing that you took it, that you went through those hard nights studying.”

The “I Like It” singer also talked about the importance of choosing college classes, adding that it’s important to research which classes will help you make money in the future.

“The big learning is coming in the future for you, I promise you, the experiential learning where you get to put what you’ve learned to task,” McConaughey said. “Don’t bother yourself too much if you’re not quite sure what you want to do in life. I’m 50 and I have many days where I’m not quite sure what I want to be.”

On Friday, Facebook and Instagram will be streaming their “#Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020” special, featuring a commencement address by Oprah Winfrey, plus special appearances by Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles, and more. There will also be a performance by Miley Cyrus; the event will be hosted by Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak.

You can catch it on Facebook Watch at 11 a.m. PT/ 2 p.m. ET.