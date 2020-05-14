Justin Bieber Spends Time Teaching His Little Brother How To Ride A BMX Bike

Between releasing new music and filming a reality series with his wife, Justin Bieber has got a lot on his plate while in quarantine. But he still makes time for his little brother.

On Wednesday, the “Intentions” singer showed his Instagram followers how he is teaching Jaxon Bieber, 10, to ride a BMX bike with their dad Jeremy Bieber.

Jaxon seemed to enjoy the day out with his superstar brother, also taking to Instagram to document the moment.

Although Justin had to cancel his upcoming “Changes” tour due to the pandemic, he has been giving fans a glimpse into his married life with a Facebook Watch series called “The Biebers on Watch” with wife Hailey. The couple are isolating together in Puslinch, Ontario.

Bieber also recently collaborated with Ariana Grande on a charity single called “Stuck with U”.