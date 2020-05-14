Josh Gad Goes Behind The Scenes Of ‘At Home With Olaf’

Josh Gad takes you into his home to go behind the voice of “At Home With Olaf”.

Disney released an emotional short called “I Am With You”, a spinoff of the “Frozen” film franchise. Gad, 39, shared a video of himself recording the song and addressed its impact.

“The video… is similarly bringing people to tears and reminding everyone that we are all together right now even though we are separated by great distances,” Gad captioned the Instagram post. “I decided to shoot a video of myself singing the song the day I recorded it.”

“I Am With you” is the final entry in the 21-part animated short series “At home With Olaf”. The series was rolled out from April 6 to May 13.