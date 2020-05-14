Ashley Graham Admits Motherhood Can Be ‘Isolating And Confusing To Navigate, Let Alone During Quarantine’

Ashley Graham admitted motherhood can be “isolating and confusing” in a new Instagram post.

The model shared a clip about new mothers giving birth during quarantine, with the voiceover being provided by 100-year-old Anita Sampson, who was born in 1920 during the influenza pandemic.

A message on the video said, “For all new moms in quarantine, you’re not alone.”

Graham said in her caption that the ad made her “very emotional.”

She added, “New motherhood can always be isolating and confusing to navigate, let alone during quarantine.”

Graham then sent her love to any new moms out there right now.

The star welcomed son Isaac, whom she shares with husband Justin Ervin, in January.

Graham and Ervin tied the knot in 2010.