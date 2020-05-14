‘The View’ Dramatized TV Miniseries In The Works

The ladies of “The View” are about to be dramatized.

RELATED: Rosie O’Donnell Throws Shade At ‘The View’

A fictionalized version of Ramin Setoodeh’s book, Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View’ has sold its screen rights to Erik Feig’s media company PictureStart, via Variety. The book will be adapted for a television miniseries.

Ladies Who Punch includes more than 150 interviews, including 11 that feature current and former co-hosts of “The View”. It chronicles the unintended power struggle between creator Barbara Walters and hosts like Rosie O’Donnell, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, and Star Jones.

RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Reason She Wants To Stay On ‘The View’

There is no timetable for production or release on the miniseries.