‘The View’ Dramatized TV Miniseries In The Works

The ladies of “The View” are about to be dramatized.

A fictionalized version of Ramin Setoodeh’s book, Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View’ has sold its screen rights to Erik Feig’s media company PictureStart, via Variety. The book will be adapted for a television miniseries.

Ladies Who Punch includes more than 150 interviews, including 11 that feature current and former co-hosts of “The View”. It chronicles the unintended power struggle between creator Barbara Walters and hosts like Rosie O’Donnell, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, and Star Jones.

There is no timetable for production or release on the miniseries.

