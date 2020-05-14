Sarah Jessica Parker Will Keep Her Thoughts To Herself Following Criticism Of A ‘Sex And The City’ Outfit

Sarah Jessica Parker is responding to criticism of an iconic “Sex and the City” outfit.

The comment came from an Instagram account called “Every Outfit on Sex & the City”, which has been documenting all the classic clothes the ladies wore throughout the six seasons of the show. On Wednesday, the outfit in question came from an episode in the third season when Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw, is cheating on her boyfriend Aidan with her ex Mr. Big.

The Instagram account was not the biggest fan of the white, green, and blue shortalls with huge polka-dots that Carrie was wearing that they said resembled Tide pods. The outfit also included an exposed, bright red bra.

Catching wind of the commentary, the actress weighed in: “I delight in all thoughts, feelings. I will keep mine to myself. Perhaps some quality time with the great and legendary @patriciafield is in order. X” referencing the show’s costume designer.

Parker also added: “And I recall well every article, head to toe. Including anklet. X.”

However, it all seems to be in good fun since, back in February, the actress teamed up with the account on a mismatched pair of sandals for her shoe brand in honour of Carrie Bradshaw, with a percentage of the proceeds going to charity.