Jethro Tull Frontman Ian Anderson Reveals ‘Incurable Lung Disease’ Diagnosis

Jethro Tull frontman Ian Anderson has revealed that he’s battling an “incurable” lung condition.

The 72-year-old flutist revealed that he’s been battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) for at least “a couple of years.”

“I’m going to tell you something I’ve never told anybody in public before,” said Anderson, when asked how he’s able to jump around onstage, sing and play flute at the same time at his age — as heard in a snippet of a soon-to-be broadcast episode of Dan Rather‘s The Big Interview, obtained by Rolling Stone.

“Since it’s you,” he added, referring to Rather, 88, “I will take this moment to say I am suffering from an incurable lung disease with which I was diagnosed a couple of years back.”

TONIGHT join us as we sit down with #IanAnderson to talk classical music, ProgRock, and @JethroTull. #TheBigInterview Make sure your DVR is set: https://t.co/YC8z5bQfIG pic.twitter.com/FJE1bvyyRZ — AXS TV (@AXSTV) May 13, 2020

COPD is a progressive, long-term lung disease in which the airways of a carrier become swollen and partly blocked, according to the Canadian Lung Association.

The organization reports that COPD also consists of two major breathing diseases emphysema and chronic bronchitis — the latter, which Anderson touched upon during his chat with the veteran American journalist.

He said: “I do struggle. I have what are known as exacerbations: Periods when I get an infection, it turns into severe bronchitis and I have maybe two or three weeks of really a tough job to go out there onstage and play.”

Typically, the disease worsens over time and while it is incurable, it is manageable with the correct treatment as echoed by the British musician in the interview.

He added that his “medication” kept him in check and that as long as he is “kept in a reasonably pollution-free environment — in terms of air quality,” then he does “OK.”

“Fingers crossed,” said Anderson, before revealing it had been 18 months since his last exacerbation.

Despite saying his “days are numbered,” Anderson remained positive, saying that his diagnosis was “not yet at the point where it affects [his] day-to-day life.”

“I can still run for the bus,” he joked.

When asked what he thought might be the cause of his illness, the Aqualung singer called back to the last five decades of his music career being surrounded by “smoke machines.”

“Today, [they’re] lightly referred to as ‘hazers,’” he said, “as if they’re somehow innocent and not damaging to your lungs.

“I really do believe that’s a very significant part of the problem that I have.”

According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI), “prolonged exposure to this (smoke from fog machines) could trigger severe respiratory difficulty and could cause bronchitic symptoms” in those with or without asthma.

“Long term exposure to smoke and fog can result in upper airway and voice symptoms as well, while extended exposure to smoke and fog has been associated with both short-term and long-term respiratory health problems,” the medical association said on its website.

Anderson co-founded Jethro Tull in 1967 in Blackpool, England.. Though the band parted ways in 2012, it reunited in 2017 and has been touring extensively ever since.

The progressive rock group is best known for songs like Locomotive Breath, Thick as a Brick and Cross Eyed Mary, as well as their critically acclaimed, fourth studio album Aqualung (1971).

Anderson’s theatrical and energetic stage presence is one of many things that earned the band international stardom.

While speaking with Rather, the Scottish-born musician jokingly described his typical gig as being “aerobic for two hours on stage.”

Anderson’s full, one-hour appearance on The Big Interview with Dan Rather premieres on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET via AXS TV.