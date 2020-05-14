Barack And Michelle Obama Read A Children’s Book In Adorable New Video

Barack and Michelle Obama are spreading the joy of reading.

On Thursday, the former U.S. President and First Lady released a new video as part of the Chicago Public Library’s “Live from the Library” series, where the two read a children’s book.

The book they chose is The Word Collector, a picture book by Peter H Reynolds.

“We chose this book because it illustrates the transformative power of words,” Barack says in the video. “I love words.”

“Yeah, your favourite,” Michelle agrees.

After finishing the adorable story, Michelle manages to make a crack about her husband’s ears.

“Mine are a little bigger than Jerome’s,” Barack says about the character in the book, to which Michelle jokes, “A lot bigger.”

