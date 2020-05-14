Raven-Symone Says She Hasn’t Spent Any Of The Money She Earned On ‘The Cosby Show’

She joined the cast of “The Cosby Show” when she was 3-years-old in 1989, but Raven-Symone hasn’t spent a dime of her earnings.

The 34-year-old actress played Olivia Kendall, step-daughter of Lisa Bonet’s character Denise, until the series’ end in 1992. Her income for the show would include her salary, residuals and royalties from streaming, reruns and syndication. Last week in an Instagram Live interview, Raven-Symone revealed she hasn’t spent any of her earnings.

“Is it true you haven’t touched your ‘Cosby’ money?” Jerome Trammel asks the star on Instagram. “Or you mean, like, residuals as of lately?”

“I haven’t touched my ‘Cosby’ money,” she quickly replies.

The confession earned major support from fans on social media who applauded the star and her family.

In addition to her “Cosby” role, Raven-Symone also starred on “Cheetah Girls”, “That’s So Raven” and “Raven’s Home” and is estimated to be worth $55 million.

Shout out to Raven-Symone’s parents. We don’t talk enough about how the biggest cause of child actors going broke are parents spending their money. — PBF (@This_Here_Girl) May 7, 2020

Raven Symone said she still ain’t touch her Cosby money……that’s some real hustle and composure — 🇬🇾 (@_kasanovuh) May 13, 2020