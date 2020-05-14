‘Superman’ And ‘Batwoman’ Crossover Planned For 2021

The CW is getting its own twist on “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”, hopefully with better reviews.

CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz revealed during a network call, per Deadline, that a special two-hour event was in the works. That event would unite the forces of the “Superman” and “Batwoman” properties.

“We’re still working on it. It will be a smaller event than usual, we’re only planning a two-hour event,” Pedowitz explained. “We are talking about doing Superman and Batwoman together. There’s a lot of characters coming from our other shows.”

The CW has often done smaller crossovers, but has also recently produced the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event featuring “Supergirl”, “Batwoman”, “The Flash”, “Arrow” and “Legends of Tomorrow”.