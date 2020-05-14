‘Percy Jackson’ Disney+ Series Is On The Way

The “Percy Jackson” universe is making a comeback on the small screen.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians author Rick Riordan, alongside his wife Becky, announced that his series of novels will be adapted for a new Disney+ series. The books have previously been adapted for two films — “Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief” and “Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters”.

“We are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one,” Riordan wrote on Twitter. He also assured fans that he and his wife, Becky, would be involved “in person in every aspect of the show.”

Riordan has previously criticized how much the two movies had deviated from the author’s vision. In fact, he has not seen the films and has asked teachers not to show the movies in classrooms.