Chris Jericho Used Quarantine To Start A KISS Cover Band Called Kuarantine

Let’s just say Chris Jericho is making the most out of his time in quarantine.

In a recent interview with SPIN, the pro-wrestler and Fozzy lead singer explained how he came to be in a KISS cover band. It started back in April when Kent Slucher (Luke Bryan’s drummer) sent Jericho a small drum part which reminded him of KISS’ “No No No”.

“I asked him what he was doing and he said, ‘I’m just laying down some fun tracks with a friend of mine and we’re going to do a cover of the song,'” Jericho said. “I asked him if they needed a singer and he said, ‘Absolutely.'”

Focused exclusively on KISS music from the ’80s, the pair enlisted the help of guitarist Joe McGinness and PJ Farley from rock band Trixter and began calling themselves Kuarantine.

Although the band has only been around for five weeks, they have managed to record and create a music video for their take on “No No No” with the help of Zoom.

“They just wanted to do it probably for themselves, put it on social media and I was like ‘F**k no dude, we can make something out of this,'” he said. “This is how you can form a band in the COVID era.”

With their first song done, Kuarantine is already thinking about what’s next. This includes another cover with none other than Bruce Kulick, KISS’ guitarist before their ’90s reunion.

“We’re in a KISS cover band with an ex-member of KISS,” the wrestler said. “Had there been no COVID, this never would have taken place.”

You can watch Kuarantine’s video up top.