Brad Paisley Describes Band Reunion As ‘A Little Gift’ During Uncertain Times

Brad Paisley is ready to get rolling with his band.

Paisley will reunite with his band for the first time in two months to perform on Bud Light’s YouTube Channel for its “Bud Light Seltzer”. The show will benefit the American Red Cross.

“It’s gonna be wild. It’s a little gift during this time to be able to play something at all with our toys,” Paisley told People. “It’s one thing to get together, socially distance and play music — which I’ve [done] across a fence in the backyard — but it’s another thing to actually have all your gear.”

“Every time I think of something else that’s a typical routine that I’m used to with a concert, it has to be tweaked,” he said, detailing the social distancing measures taken. “It’s so weird to not high-five anybody or even fist bump.”

Paisley’s Bud Light show takes place at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Friday, May 15. Lady Antebellum will serve as the opening act.