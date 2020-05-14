J.K. Rowling Comes Under Fire For Stereotypical Character Names In ‘Harry Potter’

J.K. is taking some serious heat for her character naming process.

On Wednesday, New York Times national reporter Astead Herndon took to Twitter to call out the Harry Potter author for some of the character names in her wildly popular series.

“J.K. Rowling thinking of a name of white character: Albus Dumbledore, Hermoine Granger, Minerva McGonagall. J.K. Rowling thinking of nonwhite character: Cho Chang,” Herndon wrote.

J.K. Rowling, thinking of a name of white character: Albus Dumbeldore, Hermione Granger, Minerva McGonagall J.K. Rowling, thinking of nonwhite character: Cho Chang — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) May 13, 2020

The tweet has since resulted in numerous comments from fans, with some pointing out other names in the books that are culturally stereotypical. Some defending the author and others expressing their disappointment.

Yo forgot about Seamus Finnigan, the singular Irish character, who loves turning water into alcohol and blowing stuff up as an 11 yo. — MARTA MARXIST ☭🏳️‍🌈 💜🤍🖤 (@martamarxist) May 14, 2020

ITS TWO LAST NAMES from two diff ethnicities as well? did they not have google back then for authors? — lynnie🌻 (@girlieeusername) May 13, 2020

🙄 this is getting annoying. Victor Krum and Fleur Delacour had names that fit their culture too, stop it. — Archie (@BZChifan9) May 13, 2020

My favorite is still the one explicitly Irish character who is named Sheamus and whose most notable character trait is blowing things up. — Sam Bauer (@SamBauer36) May 14, 2020