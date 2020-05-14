J.K. Rowling Comes Under Fire For Stereotypical Character Names In ‘Harry Potter’

J.K. is taking some serious heat for her character naming process.
On Wednesday, New York Times national reporter Astead Herndon took to Twitter to call out the Harry Potter author for some of the character names in her wildly popular series.
RELATED: J.K. Rowling Secretly Buys Childhood Home That Inspired ‘Harry Potter’
“J.K. Rowling thinking of a name of white character: Albus Dumbledore, Hermoine Granger, Minerva McGonagall. J.K. Rowling thinking of nonwhite character: Cho Chang,” Herndon wrote.
The tweet has since resulted in numerous comments from fans, with some pointing out other names in the books that are culturally stereotypical. Some defending the author and others expressing their disappointment.
RELATED: J.K. Rowling Says She’s ‘Completely Recovered’ After Showing COVID-19 Symptoms