Drake Makes It Clear Who His All-Time Favourite Rappers Are

By Tanja Saric.

Drake. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Drake. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Drake has revealed his top five favourite rappers.

On Thursday, Toronto rapper Young Tony, usually referred to as OVO Hush, posted a picture on Instagram of some old mixtapes he’s featured on.

RELATED: Kenny Chesney’s ‘Here And Now’ Lands At No. 1 On Billboard 200, Breaks Drake’s Streak

Drake took to the comments section of the post to list which rapper he likes the most, including Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, Andre 3000, The Notorious B.I.G, and of course Young Tony who rose to fame as the MC for the Canadian rap group Deep Pockets.

RELATED: Drake’s 2-Year-Old Son Says ‘Dada’ In Cute Instagram Video

Earlier this week, Drake debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with his Dark Lane Demo Tapes, although all 14 tracks have landed on the Hot 100.

Click to View Gallery

Drake Through The Years
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP