Mark Wahlberg Thanks Frontline Workers In Toronto

Mark Wahlberg is showing his appreciation for frontline workers in Toronto.

Wahlberg gave a shoutout to the Toronto Fire Services for helping donate food from Wahlburgers to multiple shelters and hospital employees. The “Spenser Confidential” actor thanked the fire department on both Facebook and Twitter.

“Thank you so much to the first responders at Toronto Fire Services and the team at Wahlburgers for their hard work and assistance in delivering meals to homeless shelters and the #frontlineheroes at hospitals today!” Wahlberg shared.

Frontline workers declined free food delivery on Wednesday in order to provide even more food for local homeless shelters, according to the Wahlburgers Canada Instagram page.