Trevor Noah Comes To Jared Kushner’s Defence After Being Taken Out Of Context Regarding Upcoming Election

Trevor Noah is stepping up to defend Jared Kushner, although he is not a fan.

On Tuesday, Kushner made an appearance at the “TIME100 Talks” series where has was asked if there was a possibility, perhaps due to a second coronavirus outbreak, that the presidential election be moved past November 3rd.

“That’s too far in the future to tell, nothing that I’m aware of now,” Kushner answered.

“Do you commit that the election will happen on November 3rd?” TIME‘s Brian Bennett asked.

“It’s not my decision to make,” Kushner said. “So I’m not sure I can commit one way or another. But right now, that’s the plan.”

Since then, headlines have accused Kushner of suggesting that the election might not happen as scheduled and “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah is speaking up.

“I’m not a fan of Jared Kushner, I don’t think it’s helpful for anybody to stir up s**t like this at a time like this,” Noah said. “People are out here pretending to be ants, they don’t need added stress in their lives.”

The host also added, “Not only did Jared Kushner not say he’s delaying the election, he laughs off the question and says it’s not his decision to make. Please, news outlets or whoever’s putting these headlines up, let’s not gin up controversy where it doesn’t need to be.”

Kushner is married to Ivanka Trump and is real estate heir in his own right. He has been heavily criticized for his lack of government qualifications.