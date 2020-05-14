Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Apple’s 16th Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter is all grown up.

On Thursday, the Goop founder shared a post of Apple in celebration of her 16th birthday.

“I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words but… happy sweet sixteen my darling girl,” she started the post alongside three pictures of Apple.

“You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humour. I have the best time being your mom,” Paltrow continued. “I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind.”

Paltrow and his ex-husband Martin also share son, Moses, 14. The actress and Coldplay frontman were married from 2003-2016 when they famously announced they were “consciously uncoupling”.

Paltrow ended her post apologizing to her daughter that she has to celebrate her milestone birthday in quarantine.

“I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything,” she added.

Paltrow and Martin made headlines when they named their first child Apple, what was considered an unusual name at the time. Yet, Paltrow recently joked that the title of “most controversial baby name” now goes to new parents Grimes and Elon Musk.