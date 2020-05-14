Cate Blanchett Pitched Peter Jackson On A Cameo As A ‘Hairy Wife Woman’ In ‘Lord Of The Rings’

Cate Blanchett famously played elf queen Galadriel in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, but if she had her way she would have also been secretly seen an in-disguise cameo.

In a conversation with Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, the Australian actress revealed that she pitched “LOTR” director Peter Jackson on a role that would keep her on set a bit longer.

“For me it was super quick,” she said of her experience filming.

“There’s not too many chicks in the Tolkien universe,” Blanchett explained. “I loved it so much and I did say to Peter and [co-producer and co-writer] Fran [Walsh], they were doing a banquet scene with a whole lot of dwarves. I always wanted to play the bearded lady, so I asked them, ‘Could I be your hairy wife woman when you pan across the banquet table of dwarves?’”

Unfortunately, she added, she wasn’t able to stick around “because the timing shifted. But it takes them forever. For me, Galadriel it was just three weeks,” she added.