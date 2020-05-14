Blake Lively Celebrates Amber Tamblyn’s Birthday With A Sweet Photo Of ‘Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants’ Co-Stars

By Tanja Saric.

Blake Lively. Photo: EPA/PETER FOLEY
Blake Lively. Photo: EPA/PETER FOLEY

Blake Lively is celebrating her “forever sister” Amber Tamblyn’s birthday.

On Thursday, Lively posted a sweet photo of her and Tamblyn with their “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” co-stars to her Instagram Story to mark the actress’ 37th birthday.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Shares Heartwarming Mother’s Day Tribute To Wife Blake Lively

“Happy Birthday my forever sister,” she wrote on the photo.

Instagram/blakelively
Instagram/blakelively

Tamblyn also took to Instagram to re-post the photo saying, “Love you sis. Truly.”

Instagram/amberrosetamblyn
Instagram/amberrosetamblyn

Lively is not the only celeb to wish Tamblyn a Happy Birthday. Amy Schumer and Eliza Clark were also among those celebrating the star.

RELATED: Blake Lively Shows Off Impressive ‘Sesame Street’-Inspired Waffle-Making Skills

Instagram/amberrosetamblyn
Instagram/amberrosetamblyn
Instagram/amberrosetamblyn
Instagram/amberrosetamblyn

Lively, Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel and America Ferrera have remained close since co-starring in the “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” movies together 15 years ago.

Click to View Gallery

Blake Lively’s Best Looks From ‘The Rhythm Section’ Press Tour
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP