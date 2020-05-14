Ashlee Simpson Is Having A Boy — See Her Gender Reveal!

Ashlee Simpson‘s two kids will soon have a baby brother!

The 35-year-old singer revealed the gender of her third child with her Instagram followers on Thursday by sharing a video of how she and her family found out. Ashlee and husband Evan Ross have a 4-year-old daughter, Jagger, together, and she also has an 11-year-old son, Bronx, with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz.

In the video, Ashlee has her kids help her cut a cake and upon seeing blue, Evan shouts, “It’s a boy!”

Overwhelmed with happiness, the pregnant star let’s her daughter know that she’ll soon be a big sister.

Ashlee also shared her pregnancy news last month with her fans on Instagram. “We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3 ♥,” she captioned a selfie of her and Evan, 31, holding a pregnancy test.

Back in 2018, ET spoke with the couple about the possibility of expanding their family. “Definitely more kids in the future,” Ashlee said at the time. “Well, a kid, another kid.”

“I want five more, she said one more,” Evan quipped. Ashlee chimed in, “I’m like, take it one at a time.”

