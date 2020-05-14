Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Drop Into Crisis Text Line Staff Zoom Call

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a private call with the Crisis Text Line team, but thanks to a post on social media, everyone else got a glimpse of the couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were offering support and words of encouragement to the staff of Crisis Text Line, a sister organization of Shout UK. Both organizations offer a discreet way of asking for help.

Shout UK was started last May by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

This isn’t the first time that Prince Harry and Meghan have supported the Crisis Text Line. In March, before they left social media, the couple shared a post with suggestions on how followers can deal with their mental health amid the pandemic. The royals recommended people contact Crisis Text Line, Shout UK or Kids Help Phone should they need help.

Prince Harry has long been a champion of better mental health including starting Heads Together with Prince William and Kate Middleton as well as his recently launched HeadFIT, a tool to help military personnel with their own mental fitness.